SF Little League team playing great baseball and having fun at Regional

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Little League team is enjoying a few days off before their next game at the Regional tournament in Indianapolis.

They have already won a pair of games at the regionals and will play Wednesday morning against Fargo, North Dakota in the winner’s bracket game to make the championship.

I spoke with their head coach today on Calling All Sports and they are having a great time.

And they are playing quality baseball in every phase of the game which is what it takes to advance at this level of competition.

SF Little League Coach Jesse Reisch says, “Complete games. These guys have worked hard and come together. They’ve got the bats going when we needed to, they’ve got the pitching performances going when we needed to and bottom line our dugout’s right behind them the whole time from inning one to the last inning. They’re going to enjoy it. For us coaches and us fans we get to be a 12 year old too and we’re all going to have a good time.”

The team plays again on Wednesday morning on ESPN. They have 2-1 and 7-4 wins under their belts as state champions of South Dakota. If they win over Fargo it’s on to the winner take all championship game Friday.

The regional winner advances to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, PA. And a month long road trip for these 12 kids and their families.

