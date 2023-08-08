SiouxFalls.Business Report: Cherapa Place tenants & apartment occupancy numbers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jodi Schwan with SiouxFalls.Business visited Dakota News Now to talk about Cherapa Place updates and a look at apartment occupancy numbers.

Tenants are already setting move-in dates for the expanded Cherapa Place development.

The first offices are weeks away from moving into Cherapa Place. The 10-story tower is starting to finish off floors three through eight.

The first to move in will be design and engineering firm ISG, and others will quickly follow after that — Eide Bailly, MarketBeat and the Bancorp, which this building is named after.

Announcements are coming for the first and second floors, and there is just one condo left on the top two floors.

The other two buildings will open next year and will mostly be apartments.

An exciting retail deal is coming for one building, and a brand new high-tech fitness center is coming to the other, plus space for at least one restaurant and possibly more there.

Shifting to housing, we have seen record multi-family construction over the last few years in the Sioux Falls metro. Though many apartments have been built recently, it’s just made a small dent in the market.

We got our semi-annual look at apartment occupancy this week, and Sioux Falls is only showing about 5 percent vacancy among apartments.

The days of having little to nothing available might be gone, but you still have to move fast to get the apartment you want.

Leasing is getting a bit more competitive, and it could become even more so as new apartments continue to come online.

We’re already permitted about 1,200 new units this year, so that is yet to come.

Rents are up, with a one bedroom in this survey of 15,000 units ranging from $1,000 to $1,4000 per month, while a two bedroom goes from about $1,200 to $1,700.

To stay up to date with the latest local business headlines, visit SiouxFalls.Business.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.