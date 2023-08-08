Avera Medical Minute
Some Fantastic Weather on Tap

A Little Rain Thursday
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to see plenty of sunshine for the rest of our Tuesday. Highs will be in the low 80s around most of the region. The wind should stay fairly light for everyone and the humidity will stay low, too. Wednesday is looking like a carbon copy. Highs will be back in the low 80s with plenty of sunshine.

There is a chance for some showers and thunderstorms to move into the region Thursday. Storms will start in the north and spread southeast heading into Thursday night. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s for most of us. Friday is looking like another sunny and nice day. Temperatures will be back in the low to mid 80s. It should be a perfect day to join us for Fridays on the Plaza!

Overall, this weekend is looking pretty good. Highs will be in the low 80s for most of us. We’ll see plenty of sunshine Saturday before bringing in a chance of rain Sunday. Most of next week is looking dry with highs staying in the low 80s.

