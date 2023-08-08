Sturgis rally so far: 2 fatal accidents, traffic is down, drug arrests are up

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The number of vehicles entering Sturgis for the annual motorcycle rally is down from previous years, but drug arrests have increased compared to 2022.

According to the Department of Transportation’s Rapid City office, traffic counts have been conducted daily since the beginning of the rally at nine locations entering Sturgis. Compared to the previous five-year average, the rally has seen fewer vehicles entering in 2023.

Friday, Saturday, and Monday saw below-average entrance numbers. Saturday saw the biggest drop with 38,126 vehicles entering, which is down nearly 38% from the previous five-year average. This can be partially attributed to the rain that came throughout the day.

Sunday saw 60,586 vehicles enter Sturgis, which is up 4% from the five-year average.

So far this year, a total of 194,851 vehicles have entered Sturgis for the rally, which ends on August 13.

The Department of Public Safety has also released information on crime near Sturgis collected from Saturday morning through Tuesday at 6 am. Total citations for the district of Sturgis and Rapid City are at 590, up from the 554 last year to date.

While DUI arrests are slightly down compared to last year, misdemeanor drug arrests are up nearly 38% from this time last year at a total of 81 so far.

The number of non-injury and injury accidents during the motorcycle rally is also slightly higher compared to last year with a total of 21 non-injury and 26 injury accidents so far.

The number of fatal accidents is at 2, which is the same mark it sat at during this time in 2022.

Both fatal accidents occurred on Sunday.

At 9:49 am on Interstate 90, a 2021 Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling westbound braked for an unknown reason causing a 2003 Chevy Express Van to strike the rear end. A 2003 Harley Davidson equipped with a side car, also traveling westbound, was unable to avoid the collision and struck the Chevy van. A 2023 Harley Davidson then struck the debris and crashed. The 54-year-old female passenger of the 2003 Harley Davidson was pronounced dead at the scene. All other individuals involved received serious non-life-threatening and minor injuries. The occupants of the 2003 Harley Davidson and 2021 Harley Davidson were wearing helmets. The occupants of the 2023 Harley Davidson were not wearing helmets.

At 12:30 pm on US Highway 14A, a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling eastbound, failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the center line, entered the north ditch, and tumbled. The 41-year-old driver was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene.

