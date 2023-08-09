Avera Medical Minute
Ag Appreciation Day at the fair gives back to those in agriculture

By Elle Dickau
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Ag Appreciation Day at the Sioux Empire Fair is all about giving thanks to the farmers and ranchers in our area.

Ag Appreciation Day event chair Jay Buchholz said, “Ag Appreciation Day is an annual event hosted by the Greater Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, and we really try to have all of our different corporate sponsors and our volunteers come together to celebrate ag and the state.”

Ag Appreciation Day includes a variety of activities.

“This event includes a meal that is served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and invites our local farmers and ranchers to come out to the fair, as well as other agriculture folks, just to come out to enjoy the fair but also receive a small token of our appreciation for everything that they do day in and day out,” said Brooke Hendrickx, agribusiness manager at the Greater Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce.

The Greater Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce and its volunteers love to host this event because they know its importance.

“I think it’s so important to show our local farmers and ranchers and anyone working in agriculture our appreciation because it truly is everything that we have every single day, agriculture in every single aspect of our life, and we truly need to give back to a small group of people that give back to a larger audience, bigger than themselves,” Hendrickx continued.

An event like this is a large undertaking and takes support from the whole community.

“This meal happens with a lot of support, especially from our community here in Sioux Falls. We work with Smithfield Foods to partner with all of our pork for today. We partner with the Minnehaha County Pork Producers to have on-site cooking the meat, which is a really cool aspect to bring them in because you’re truly bringing a farmer together with the end product to bring it out to the consumer. We work with other businesses across the city to bring together close to 200 volunteers that come together to serve a meal to close to 3000 people,” Hendrickx explained.

Everyone involved in this event feels grateful to be able to help.

Buchholz also said, “It’s just really nice to be able to see the appreciation that our farmers and ranchers are going through the lines where there are smiling faces. This day is for them. We do a lot of work and the Chamber does, our volunteers, to really give them the credit that they deserve here at the fair.”

Take today to thank those involved in agriculture in your life.

