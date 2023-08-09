Augie’s CJ Ham has had a long and successful career in NFL with Vikings

EAGAN, MN (Dakota News Now) -The average length of a running back’s career in the NFL is only about three years so you can imagine how special it is for Augustana alum CJ Ham to be entering his eighth season with the Minnesota Vikings.

Yet this year is a little different. After all the team cut longtime fellow veterans Adam Thielen and Dalvin Cook and, whether it’s with Minnesota or in the NFL period, CJ knows that there are fewer days ahead in his NFL career than behind.

“You focus each day at a time but I’d be lying if I said I haven’t realized how blessed I am to be with one organization my whole career and to be going into year eight, signing an extension that puts me at ten years with one organization, it doesn’t happen often.” Ham says.

Which is why CJ continues make himself into one of the most versatile players on the roster.

“Special teams is really what made my career and still to this day I want to be as valuable as I can be on special teams.” Ham says.

And changed his training to accommodate more wear and tear from his fullback position.

“It’s not so much loading up the heavy weights any more and stuff like that. It’s about maintaining strength and being in tip top shape.” CJ says.

That might also be why, with the turnover at his running back, offensive coordinator Wes Phillips sees Ham getting even more involved in year two of Kevin’s O’Connell’s system.

“We were very heavy 11-personnel type offense coming into this situation. And then you have a talented guy (Ham), and you’re trying to incorporate some of those things, but just seeing how good a player he is and how productive he is.” Phillips says.

Whether his career last two more years or two more minutes, CJ’s rise from undrafted free agent, to practice squad in 2016, and eventual Pro Bowl poster boy will have a lasting impact with Minnesota.

“At the end of the season you get to kind of just look back and take it all in. Every single year I just realize it’s more of a blessing. I can’t make this up.” Ham says.

With the Vikings at training camp in Eagan I’m Zach Borg, DAkota News Now.

