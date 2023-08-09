Camp Explore welcomes kids battling medical hardships

FLORENCE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This is Joy Ranch, and these are the smiles at Joy Ranch as Camp Explore kicks off.

The four-day camp welcomed 19 kids battling medical hardships to experience different activities during the week.

“Proceeds from our circus wanted to help the Shrine Hospital kids to have a great experience,” said Jeff Gamber, Shrine unit president.

Meet Savannah and Delaney. They only met yesterday, but you’d never know that by the incredible bond they’ve built already.

“It was really simple making new friends because here people don’t see you based off of your disability. They see you based off of your personality,” said camper Savannah Mommer.

“These kids just bonded right away. We always think that we’re doing something good in the back of our heads when we start this, but to actually be here and see the reaction of these kids and the way that they have met each other and bonded, that’s truly what makes a difference,” said Maureen Johnston, Shriners recreational therapist.

Organizers want campers to experience things they wouldn’t normally be able to, but it also means a lot more than just that, especially for Jeff.

“The Shrine has helped my family drastically, and it’s just my way of giving back,” said Gambler.

Horseback riding, crafts and archery are just a few things campers will partake in.

The fun for these kids will continue through Thursday.

