Dakota News Neighbor: Sanford Arts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On the second floor of the Sanford Cancer Center, a dark hallway of radiology reading rooms opens up to a sunlit art studio — home to a group of resident and visiting artists.

Artists Jessie Park and Courtney Cihak are joined by Laura Nerness much of the year, with visiting creators like Mark Zimmerman passing through. This summer, the group has included two interns — Shelby Wright and Rylee Lehmkuhl.

Sanford artists and interns in Vermillion (Courtesy of Jessie Park/Sanford Arts)

For those receiving care on campus, these artists represent an important piece of patients’ whole-person health. Just as wig fittings boost self-image and support groups foster fellowship, the Sanford Arts team nurtures expression and connection in easily isolating situations.

The artists travel throughout the cancer center and across the Sanford campus, making themselves available to talk, paint, draw or craft with patients and caregivers. They are often found at a table in the radiation oncology waiting room or upstairs in medical oncology. Some days, they post up with projects in the library space of the cancer center’s front lobby.

Outside of oncology, the artists connect with patients in any number of departments, from pediatrics to inpatient rehabilitation.

“Our program is called very frequently to come work with women with high-risk OB or moms in the NICU, as well as palliative care and inpatient physical therapy,” said Park.

Sanford artists at work (Courtesy of Jessie Park/Sanford Arts)

Growing visibility

Despite research and patient testimonies all pointing to the benefits of healing arts, many aren’t aware of the resource.

“Even staff will say, ‘You work here?’” Wright joked.

But that is slowly changing.

The artists wear badges and aprons to identify themselves as staff and set out signs encouraging patients and caregivers to join them in art projects.

“We have little signs that we put up that say, ‘Come join me,’” said Wright. “Then we have a sign that says, ‘Come ask the artist what they are working on,’ to let it be known that people can come over.”

Their efforts to gain visibility also extend outside of Sanford’s walls.

“Recently, we had a show of Laura’s work at the Full Circle Book Co-op,” Park said. “We’re trying to do stuff like that where we’ll have an exhibition not within Sanford so that other people can see it besides the people who come into Sanford.”

A testament to their growing influence is the recognition they earned this spring. In May, the team received Sanford Health’s first Patient Experience Impact award for the personalized care they provide patients.

Fostering connection

Last week, summer interns Rylee Lehmkuhl and Shelby Wright presented a show of work from their time at Sanford. The Making Moments exhibition was the culmination of talking and creating with over 100 patients over the course of their internship.

Pieces from the Making Moments exhibition at the Sanford Cancer Center (Courtesy of Jessie Park/Sanford Arts)

Connection proved to be a throughline for much of their artwork. Pieces like those in Lehmkuhl’s Make Your Mark collection spoke directly about community.

“Every single line is different people’s contributions,” Park said. “So when you look at the piece — when anybody walks by and looks at that — the potential for them to be like, ‘I made that line!’ is there, and then the understanding that their contribution is part of a family of contributions — that’s a part of the community.”

Make Your Mark collection by Rylee Lehmkuhl (Rylee Lehmkuhl)

Waiting Rooms by Shelby Wright (Shelby Wright)

Community extends beyond any one piece or exhibit, though. It is at the core of all the artists’ efforts.

“Our program focuses on trauma-informed best practices. One of the pillars of that is community building,” Park said. “A sense of isolation can happen in these walls — acute stress or traumatic stress — and isolating is a really big thing.”

She says the point of the art program is to combat that isolation by building community at the hospital.

“If I created a piece like this, and I asked people to write whatever they wanted, then you can see that 50 different people contributed, and when we invite them to come to a show and they see, ‘Yeah! I did that one!’ or they come back and walk through and see, ‘I did that,’ and they see all the other people’s pieces, the sense of community is implied. It’s the same with many, many of our projects,” said Park.

Jessie Park (Sanford Arts)

Park emphasized that the connections made through Sanford Arts are multifaceted.

“There’s the community that’s developed when we work with someone individually, the community that’s developed when people contribute, and the community that’s developed when multiple people gather around.”

Wright spoke of how art acts as both an entry point and bridge for patients: “It’s really great to hear different people’s stories around the hospital and communicate that through the language of art because it’s a more accessible way to talk about things that are a little bit heavier at times.”

Coping with a diagnosis or hospital stay can be overwhelming, but the Sanford artists help put patients in touch with themselves and each other.

“We don’t have limited time to work with people, so when we sit down or when people are around watching us do our work, that is also a sense of community,” Park said. “People will sit and crosstalk with each other about certain things, find commonalities, discuss their treatment. In that aspect, we’re drawing people together, and that’s another sense of community.”

The artists surprise even themselves with the connections formed.

“I’m a pretty introverted person, and I never thought that I’d be so excited to have strangers approaching me at my table,” Wright said.

Ultimately, the Sanford artists are support made visible — a catalyst for connection and healing in an unlikely setting.

Tree of Life installation by Addison Rajski (Dakota News Now)

