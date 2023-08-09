Avera Medical Minute
Good Sam residents enjoy a day at the Great Plains Zoo

Dakota news now at 4 p.m.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Nursing home residents in Sioux Falls made a special visit to the zoo Tuesday.

The Great Plains Zoo welcomed Good Samaritan residents for a day of exploring and checking out the animals.

Zoo staff say the zoo is a great place for all ages to enjoy, and there is something for everyone.

Many don’t have the opportunity to visit the zoo and are thankful for the chance.

“They were all very excited and some of them have never been here. I’ve been here — I used to bring people out here, but it’s been 10 years. I just didn’t get out,” said resident Gary Harmening.

