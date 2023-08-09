Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Hollywood strike matches the 100-day mark of the last writers’ strike in 2007-2008

A tour bus passes a picket sign outside Paramount studios on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Los...
A tour bus passes a picket sign outside Paramount studios on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Los Angeles. The actors strike comes more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The Hollywood writers’ strike reached the 100-day mark on Wednesday, matching the length of the landmark 2007-2008 strike. The milestone comes as the U.S. film and television industries remain paralyzed by dual strikes by its actors and screenwriters.

There’s no foreseeable end — a negotiating session last week involving Hollywood studios and streamers and the striking workers ended with little progress. Special Writers Guild of America pickets calling attention to the 100th day are being held in New York and Los Angeles.

The historic Hollywood strikes continue. (CNN, KABC, KDKA, WARNER BROS. PICTURES, UNIVERSAL PICTURES)

Television networks are a month away from starting a new fall season, and broadcasters have already put contingency plans in place for programming that excludes their most popular scripted series.

The writers guild strike began May 2. Hollywood’s actors in SAG-AFTRA joined them on strike July 14. It’s the first dual strike since 1960, and issues at play for both unions include the use of artificial intelligence and residuals related to streaming.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Robbery prevented in Sioux Falls
A car ended up going through a South Sioux City fence and landing in a residential pool.
Car smashes through fence and plunges into South Sioux City pool
Victim pushed from balcony in Sioux Falls altercation
Tip Top Tux on Floyd Blvd in Sioux City
Tip Top Tux closing, leaving brides and grooms scrambling
According to the Meade County Sheriff’s Office, a rural mail carrier drove off the roadway and...
Mail scattered, carrier injured in Meade County rollover

Latest News

FILE - This booking photo released by Sherburne County Jail shows Anton Lazzaro. The formerly...
GOP donor Anton Lazzaro sentenced to 21 years for sex trafficking minors in Minnesota
FILE - A sign displays an unofficial temperature as jets taxi at Sky Harbor International...
Millions scramble to afford energy bills amid heat waves, but federal program to help falls short
Allison Gould with the Great Plains Zoo visited Dakota News Now to share about the great horned...
Wild Wednesday: Meet Archimedes the great horned owl
Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs appears in court Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Las...
Former Raiders WR, first-round pick Ruggs sentenced for deadly DUI crash