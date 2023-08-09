Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Iowa woman helping Ukrainian refugees in Sioux County

Iowa woman helping Ukrainian refugees get to Sioux County
Iowa woman helping Ukrainian refugees get to Sioux County(Dakota News Now)
By Parker Brown
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAURICE, I.A. (Dakota News Now) - As the conflict in Ukraine rages on, a northwest Iowa woman decided to get involved by helping Ukrainian refugees settle in Sioux County.

Martha Hulshof is working to find more sponsors for Ukrainian refugees in Maurice, Iowa. Parker Brown traveled to a fundraiser on Wednesday to learn more about Martha’s work.

Funds raised on Wednesday will help refugees get to America and find housing and work.

So far, over 100 refugees have arrived in Sioux County with the help of Martha and her sister Miranda, a missionary in western Ukraine.

The fundraiser will be at the Maurice Downtown Park from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and will include a meal, free-will donation, bouncy houses, Ukrainian vendors, and a silent auction with items donated from Joe’s TV, Fields of Fun, Ground Effects, and Pizza Ranch.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Robbery prevented in Sioux Falls
A car ended up going through a South Sioux City fence and landing in a residential pool.
Car smashes through fence and plunges into South Sioux City pool
Victim pushed from balcony in Sioux Falls altercation
Tip Top Tux on Floyd Blvd in Sioux City
Tip Top Tux closing, leaving brides and grooms scrambling
According to the Meade County Sheriff’s Office, a rural mail carrier drove off the roadway and...
Mail scattered, carrier injured in Meade County rollover

Latest News

Dakota News Now says goodbye to Alexandra Todd
Dakota News Now says goodbye to Alexandra Todd
Dakota News Now says goodbye to Alexandra Todd
Dakota News Now says goodbye to Alexandra Todd
Allison Gould with the Great Plains Zoo visited Dakota News Now to share about the great horned...
Wild Wednesday: Meet Archimedes the great horned owl
Nursing home residents in Sioux Falls made a special visit to the zoo Tuesday.
Good Sam residents enjoy a day at the Great Plains Zoo