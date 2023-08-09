Iowa woman helping Ukrainian refugees in Sioux County

MAURICE, I.A. (Dakota News Now) - As the conflict in Ukraine rages on, a northwest Iowa woman decided to get involved by helping Ukrainian refugees settle in Sioux County.

Martha Hulshof is working to find more sponsors for Ukrainian refugees in Maurice, Iowa. Parker Brown traveled to a fundraiser on Wednesday to learn more about Martha’s work.

Funds raised on Wednesday will help refugees get to America and find housing and work.

So far, over 100 refugees have arrived in Sioux County with the help of Martha and her sister Miranda, a missionary in western Ukraine.

The fundraiser will be at the Maurice Downtown Park from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and will include a meal, free-will donation, bouncy houses, Ukrainian vendors, and a silent auction with items donated from Joe’s TV, Fields of Fun, Ground Effects, and Pizza Ranch.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.