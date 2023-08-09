Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

‘It’s all because of her’: 11-year-old girl alerts family of house fire, helps them escape

An 11-year-old girl helped get her family out to safety after their house caught fire. (Source: WMC)
By Victoria Poirrier, Lydian Kennin and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - A brave and quick-thinking 11-year-old girl helped save her family from a house fire over the weekend.

WMC reports that Addisyn Carter woke up early Sunday morning to smoke coming out of the garage.

“There was smoke coming out of it [the garage] and I knew that wasn’t normal,” Addisyn said.

Immediately, she went to her parent’s room to wake them up.

“She was saying there’s a fire, something’s wrong, there’s smoke,” her mother, Sarah Carter, said.

Addisyn then ran to wake up her sister and put shoes on her grandmother. The 11-year-old reportedly stayed calm while getting everyone out of the house safely.

“When we got out, we noticed that half the house was on fire and Addisyn had opened the gate for us to get out,” Sarah Carter said.

Within five minutes, Addisyn helped get the family out along with her dog.

Now, she has a message for other kids who may go through emergency situations.

“If you know that something isn’t right, try to tell someone immediately because it could save your life,” Addisyn said.

Her mother said she’s proud of her daughter’s bravery and grateful that no one was injured.

“It was just a chain of events and then we were out. It’s all because of her,” Sarah Carter said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Robbery prevented in Sioux Falls
A car ended up going through a South Sioux City fence and landing in a residential pool.
Car smashes through fence and plunges into South Sioux City pool
Victim pushed from balcony in Sioux Falls altercation
Tip Top Tux on Floyd Blvd in Sioux City
Tip Top Tux closing, leaving brides and grooms scrambling
According to the Meade County Sheriff’s Office, a rural mail carrier drove off the roadway and...
Mail scattered, carrier injured in Meade County rollover

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during an event celebrating the 2022 World Series champion Houston...
Biden issues an executive order restricting U.S. investments in Chinese technology
Diane Howard bought a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $4 million prize in North Carolina.
Woman wins $4 million lottery prize after buying scratch-off ticket at gas station
President Joe Biden speaks before signing a proclamation designating the Baaj Nwaavjo I'Tah...
Utah man suspected of threatening President Joe Biden shot and killed as FBI served warrant
Tamien Dysart is devoted to creating intentional work cultures and giving back to others.
Someone You Should Know: Making the community better through healthy work cultures
Someone You Should Know: Making the community better through healthy work cultures