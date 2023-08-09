One injured in officer-involved shooting in Sturgis, DCI to review

STURGIS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation is looking into an officer-involved shooting that happened in Sturgis on Wednesday morning.

Details are limited at this time, but the incident happened on Junction Avenue just past the Exit 32 interchange on I-90. One person was injured, according to the Attorney General’s Office. There is no ongoing threat to the public’s safety, according to Sturgis Police Chief Geody Vanderwater.

The Attorney General’s Office is requesting images or videos anyone may have of the incident.

The DCI is working with state, local, and federal law enforcement, and Highway Patrol is cooperating with the investigation. The DCI will conduct its investigation and will issue a case report to be reviewed by the Attorney General within 30 days.

