One Sioux Falls: Police recruitment & downtown parking changes

The Sioux Falls Police Department is now accepting applications for the next hiring class in...
The Sioux Falls Police Department is now accepting applications for the next hiring class in November, and downtown Sioux Falls is implementing express parking zones.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department is now accepting applications for the next hiring class in November, and downtown Sioux Falls is implementing express parking zones.

The department is at less than a 3 percent vacancy for officers.

The department is looking to hire eight new officers for November. They are looking for individuals who show leadership, responsibility and have prior supervisory experience. The deadline to apply for the November class is September 15.

It is a lengthy process involving multiple interviews, a psychology exam and a full background investigation (reference checks and criminal history review)

There is a $5,000 hiring bonus for new officers as an incentive.

Applications are open here: siouxfalls.org/police/recruiting.

Downtown express zones

Matt Nelson said the downtown Sioux Falls area will introduce 15-minute express parking zones starting this week.

The zones will be adjacent to Phillips Ave. on 10th, 11th, and 12th Streets, providing express spaces to get into and out of downtown quickly. Cars using the spaces will be asked to use flashing lights while in use.

20 spaces will be converted as a trial run. If successful, more spaces will be converted.

The 20-minute carryout spaces downtown will be removed.

The aim is to allow drivers to pick up and drop off others without contributing to traffic congestion.

These express zones can be utilized by all users for deliveries, pick up, loading, unloading, and rideshare use without the need for commercial signage or plates.

