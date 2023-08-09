SDSU engineers compete in NASA’s ‘Break the Ice’ lunar challenge

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A group of SDSU engineering students are one of the fifteen finalist teams from around the world for a competition by NASA.

The NASA “Break the Ice” challenge is designed to develop new technologies that could support sustained human presence on the moon by the end of the decade.

Teams were tasked with designing a robotic system for digging and moving large quantities of icy moon dirt in extremely cold and dark places.

Now in level two of the competition, the team has until early fall to build and test prototypes.

“We’ve been working on it for so long now and just developing the overall mission concept back in the early phases. And now actually designing it and building it in a shop, and coming out here to test it in a giant sand pit for fifteen days straight to show the durability. This has been a really fun project for us,” said Mechanical Engineering Associate Professor Todd Letcher.

In level three, qualifying teams will put their prototypes to the test in a head-to-head onsite competition for a shot at $1.5 million in prizes.

