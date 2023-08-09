SDSU’s Tucker Kraft making big impression with the Green Bay Packers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -They are loving former SDSU standout and Timber Lake native Tucker Kraft in the Green Bay Packers camp.

Ironically, they took another tight end in the 2nd round before grabbing the Jackrabbit in round three.

You would think that might cause a problem for Tucker and Luke Musgrave. But that hasn’t been the case at all.

Tucker Kraft, Packers rookie tight end says, “I think when you measure yourself against someone else’s progress or someone else’s success that’s like the thief of joy. Luke and I were both brought into this program for specific reasons. At the end of the day like we are teammates, we are friends. Luke and I get along great and we’re just guys in the same room.”

And they both bring different skills to the table. I think the Packers will be really happy with Tucker. Their biggest concern right now is replacing Aaron Rodgers since Jordan Love hasn’t seen much of the field after being a number one draft pick.

