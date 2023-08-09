Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Empire Fair halfway over, still plenty of fun to be had(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Throughout the week, Dakota News Now has been at the Sioux Empire Fair previewing the events, food, and fun.

Dakota News Now spoke with President and CEO Scott Wick, entertainer Bob Bohm, Chris Glover with Southern Perfection, Wayne Hansen with the Sioux Falls Model Engineer’s Society, and Kane Grace with Minnehaha Hot Rods.

The Sioux Empire Fair runs through Saturday at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.

