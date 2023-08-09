Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls adding express parking downtown

By Karlee Phillips
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls is making a change downtown to create better flow and accessibility by adding express parking.

The new addition follows Public Parking Facilities Manager Matt Nelson’s announcement at Wednesday’s One Sioux Falls briefing.

A fifteen-minute time limit will be put on the parking spaces. They can be used for deliveries, pick-ups and drop-offs, and rideshares. The city hopes this will resolve traffic congestion.

“We’re consistently looking for ways to continue to support our businesses in our downtown and to better utilize some of our current shared used or designated spaces to shared use spaces that we think we can utilize better,” Nelson explained.

The idea came from current downtown business owners and the Sioux Falls Public Parking Advisory Board.

The zones will be adjacent to Phillips Avenue on 10th, 11th, and 12th streets. The city asks drivers to use their hazard lights when they are parked in the express spaces. 20 spaces will be converted as a trial run this week, and if those are successful, more will be added in the future.

