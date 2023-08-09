Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sioux Falls Little League team enjoying time between game in Indianapolis

Game 3 in Wednesday after 3 days for Sioux Falls team
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Little League team finally plays again tomorrow morning at the Regional Tournament against Fargo, with the winner advancing to the title game Friday. And the winners of that goes to the Little League World Series.

So how are the guys enjoying their trip. I talked with head coach Jesse Reisch on Calling All Sports yesterday. Jesse Reisch, SF Little League Coach says, “A lot of good kids and we’re getting out here and they’re getting to see some things that they usually don’t get to. They went to the Indianapolis Speedway yesterday and we watched some games today of other teams from around the country which is always fun and getting to do a few things that they’re not used to doing. So we’re trying to keep them occupied and get a little baseball in and hopefully we’re ready to go on Wednesday.”

These guys are an all star team and have only played 7 games together. So the extra time spent together certainly helps build chemistry.

They play at 10 o’clock tomorrow morning on ESPN. Jesse said the guys haven’t been fazed by playing on national TV.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim pushed from balcony in Sioux Falls altercation
4 teens injured in stabbing at Sioux Falls house party
10th annual Downtown Riverfest returns to Sioux Falls
Downtown Riverfest raffle prizes stolen from storage unit
Just as the dancing had started at the couple’s reception, an unexpected guest showed up – a...
Bear crashes couple’s wedding, steals their desserts
Sunday marks the end of the Theodosopoulos family’s run of serving Brookings delicious pizzas
Over 50 years of family ownership of George’s Pizza comes to an end

Latest News

CJ Ham enjoying every minute of being a Viking
Augie’s CJ Ham has had a long and successful career in NFL with Vikings
Jabari Henry and Wyatt Ulrich lead Canaries past Cougars 14-5 for 3rd straight win
Canaries bats booming against Kane County for 3rd straight win
Tucker Kraft making great first impression in Green Bay
SDSU’s Tucker Kraft making big impression with the Green Bay Packers
10pm Sportscast Tuesday, August 8th
10pm Sportscast Tuesday, August 8th