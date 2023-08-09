Sioux Falls Little League team enjoying time between game in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Little League team finally plays again tomorrow morning at the Regional Tournament against Fargo, with the winner advancing to the title game Friday. And the winners of that goes to the Little League World Series.

So how are the guys enjoying their trip. I talked with head coach Jesse Reisch on Calling All Sports yesterday. Jesse Reisch, SF Little League Coach says, “A lot of good kids and we’re getting out here and they’re getting to see some things that they usually don’t get to. They went to the Indianapolis Speedway yesterday and we watched some games today of other teams from around the country which is always fun and getting to do a few things that they’re not used to doing. So we’re trying to keep them occupied and get a little baseball in and hopefully we’re ready to go on Wednesday.”

These guys are an all star team and have only played 7 games together. So the extra time spent together certainly helps build chemistry.

They play at 10 o’clock tomorrow morning on ESPN. Jesse said the guys haven’t been fazed by playing on national TV.

