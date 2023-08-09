Someone You Should Know: Making the community better through healthy work cultures

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tamien Dysart is devoted to creating intentional work cultures and giving back to others.

“He has the passion of the community. He wants the community to be a better place,” said Benson Langat, Sioux Falls therapist.

“The average working professional spends somewhere between 50 to 75 percent of their waking hours at work, going to work, thinking about work. We just grossly underestimated how important work is to have a healthy and fulfilling life. We knew it could be done differently,” said Dysart.

In 2016, he partnered with Vaney Hariri and launched Think 3D Solutions and wrote a book.

“We work directly with companies and organizations to help them build intentional culture by way of leadership development and culture coaching,” said Dysart.

Think 3D contains 3 dimensions of a healthy culture which are personal, potential, and professional.

“We believe in the idea of an ecosystem. It’s not just an ecosystem within an organizational culture, but what happens when people go home less than and don’t have the energy to engage in their marriages or their kids? What happens to the next generation?” said Dysart.

“The better you is better for everyone,” said Langat.

Through programs, Dysart provides tools for investing in your work culture.

“I thought this was an amazing thing because I think I was hungry for all of this information they were providing, and I was excited about this program,” said Langat. “Then 12 weeks later, what a change in a lot of different things that I learned. Every Monday became my favorite day.”

They are about to launch Think 3D University.

“That’s going to be a big milestone to be able to have virtual training, so it’s not just dependent upon getting in front of us. There’s supplemental training in between, and so it allows us to touch way more people not only here, but across the country and eventually across the world,” said Dysart.

They engage in community work through guidance programs and events to reach those who cannot access their education through work or an organization.

“It’s fulfilling. It gives purpose to what we do every single day,” said Dysart. “There is a huge need, obviously. It goes beyond Sioux Falls, as we start to get clientele across the country. It’s fulfilling to know we are making a difference in one company and one person at a time.”

“Now, I found so much wealth. I felt like they were pouring into me, and I took some of those things, and I took a scan at my life and asked what is important to me,” said Langat.

The future of Think 3D looks bright, and Dysart hopes to continue to help others find their purpose and feel heard in their work environment.

“Over 90 percent of people don’t even know what success looks like for them. I truly believe at the heart of it, you teach to the clarity of your example,” said Dysart.

