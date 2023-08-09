Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota Urban Indian Health holds back-to-school bash

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The first day of school is right around the corner, and South Dakota Urban Indian Health is celebrating.

The organization is hosting its third annual back-to-school bash Wednesday in Pierre and Sioux Falls.

It was an opportunity for families to get school supplies, immunizations and well-child visits in one place.

“This is important because we are doing a lot of community outreach here at South Dakota Indian Health, and this ties together with community outreach and clinic services. It’s a good way to connect with the community and figure out what their needs are and how we can meet them,” said outreach coordinator April Matson.

Representatives from The Banquet were there to take registrations for backpacks that will be distributed at a later date.

Any kids in need that don’t have a backpack for the school year can get one on The Banquet’s website.

