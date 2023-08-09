‘Tip Top Tux’ closing, causing brides and grooms to panic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -With the chain tuxedo shop ‘Tip Top Tux’ closing its doors unexpectedly many people are frantically searching for options and answers.

Katie Christie says she is experiencing this firsthand with her wedding just two and a half weeks away.

“We found out from the best man’s wife, she called us and told us that the Sioux City one had closed, so we decided to call the Sioux Falls one. When we called the Sioux Falls one, we got that recording that the phone number had been disconnected,” said Katie Christie, bride-to-be.

Feeling shocked, Christie began searching for more information.

“Went to go to the store and I found a note on the door saying they were closed for the day and after investigating I found out that they closed,” said Christie.

With five groomsmen and the groom each spending around $250 on each tuxedo and the wedding quickly approaching, Christie says she began to feel panicked.

“My gut instantly sank, and it’s a sick feeling because you’re just so close to something that you worked a year on,” said Christie.

Feeling hopeless Christie says she is looking for answers and resources during this time.

Jessie Schmidt, with the South Dakota Better Business Bureau says there are some steps people can take in this position.

“Our best advice to you is to keep as much documentation as you can, if you have any contracts, how you paid them, any receipts,” said Jessie Schmidt, South Dakota BBB.

Schmidt also shared a resource people can turn to.

“Then you want to file something with the bankruptcy court once you hear if that is the case you want to make sure you get on the list of the bankruptcy court so you can get something,” said Schmidt.

Many businesses are stepping up to help brides and grooms during this time.

In a statement to Dakota News Now, The Bridal Gallery in Sioux Falls said in part,

“We understand the impact this has on many bridal parties in our area, and we are here to help! No matter how close your event date or size of your Bridal Party, we are committed to helping with any tux/suit order that may no longer be able to be fulfilled. If anyone has questions or needs to set up an appointment with us, please reach out,” said Meghan Knight, bridal manager.

The Men’s Wearhouse in Sioux Falls is another business lending a helping hand during this time.

Store manager, Justin Parrott discussed the impact they have felt since the closing of ‘Tip Top Tux.’

“We’ve probably had about six or seven wedding bookings and at least another ten appointments on top pf that and we’ve answered at least sixty to seventy calls just since we opened yesterday,” said Justin Parrott, Men’s Wearhouse store manager.

Jeff Halberstadt also providing a statement to Dakota News Now saying in part,

“Our company is aware of the situation, and it is currently our top priority to provide an excellent, stress-free wedding experience to all wedding parties in need of assistance. We are taking proactive action to secure extra inventory so we can accommodate all sizes of wedding parties as soon as possible and to ensure we can provide a simple solution for brides & grooms.” said Jeff Halberstadt, Halberstadt’s in the mall.

For those with weddings coming up, The Men’s Wearhouse says they can help assist customers in need of a tuxedo or items up to a week prior to the event.

