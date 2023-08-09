The Village of Harmony Hill

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Serving God and the community — that is what the Sisters of the Mother of God Monastery have dedicated their lives to.

That dedication will live on in the form of assisted living and housing in Watertown.

“Creating this new senior care community was their first priority, so now with this 500-acre site, they have made that plan for that vision for the future, and it’s a wonderful example of the sisters working throughout COVID to create this vision,” said Michael Klatt.

“We wanted to stay in Watertown. We didn’t want to have to go away to different nursing homes, and Good Sam said they would establish a good health care facility. We are very grateful for that. I grew up in South Dakota, and some of the Yankton sisters are here celebrating with us,” said Sister Ida Hericks.

“We are in the process of hopefully one day looking at our own place in Yankton and see what we can do for our retired sisters and for all of us as we continue to grow older,” said Sister Maribeth Wentzlaff.

“We’ve been thrilled to work with the sisters and have their dream and vision to have services of senior living in Watertown come to life,” said Phillip Samuelson, executive director of Good Sam.

The grounds will not just be for assisted living. 200 units have been slotted for affordable housing for students at Lake Area Tech.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.