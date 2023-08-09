Why Sioux Falls residents could be seeing an increase in rent ‘multiple factors at play’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Inflation has had a hold on many people and industries across the country.

If you rent in Sioux Falls you may have noticed gradual increases in the cost of rent over time.

Jodi Schwan with SiouxFalls.Business discussed what renters can be on the lookout for.

“I definitely would expect to see your rent escalating, probably not huge percentages but definitely if you’re going to do a multiyear type of living situation I think if you’re leasing today, you can expect a year from now, you’re going to be asked to pay more,” said Schwan.

This is the case for Sioux Falls resident, Shay Gregoire, who is working to keep up with increased costs.

“The increase in rent is definitely a concern just with all of the developing apartments around Sioux Falls, they’re all competing basically so I’m definitely concerned within the next few years, especially with the economy how it is now,” said Gregoire.

She says this has forced her to cut down on other costs.

“Definitely have to budget a lot more, take into consideration the extra fun money you have, you definitely have to decrease on that and think about how you’re spending your money towards groceries, rent, just dividing it up more so,” said Gregoire.

Schwan says understanding your financial situation can benefit renters in the long term.

“You really need to be careful as you’re signing that lease to make sure you know what your income is, what can that cover, what are your other expenses, and how are preparing for those unforeseen expenses,” said Schwan.

Supply and demand play a key role in the future of renters in Sioux Falls.

“There will be multiple factors at play here in terms of whether rent will continue to go up or whether we see some incentives like a first month free, eleven months for the price of twelve. All those things can be options in the multifamily market, but we have not seen a lot of that yet. There has not been the need for promotions, but as more supply comes into the market again that pendulum shifts, and we may begin to see rents moderate a little bit,” said Schwan.

Schwan says it is also important to do your research and look at different options before signing a lease.

