Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

5 killed when RV blows tire, crashes head-on into tractor-trailer

Emergency crews respond to the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 81 near Chambersburg, Pa.,...
Emergency crews respond to the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 81 near Chambersburg, Pa., late Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. A recreational vehicle blew a tire on the interstate highway in , crossed the median and collided head-on with a tractor-trailer, killing four people in the RV and the truck driver, authorities said. (Mark Pynes/The Patriot-News via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A recreational vehicle blew a tire on an interstate highway in Pennsylvania, crossed the median and collided head-on with a tractor-trailer, killing four people in the RV and the truck driver, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 8:50 p.m. Wednesday on northbound Interstate 81 near Chambersburg, in south-central Pennsylvania, state police said. The RV, which was heading south and towing a trailer, crossed a grassy median after the tire blew and struck the truck, which was towing double trailers.

Four people in the RV and the truck driver were all pronounced dead at the scene, and no other injuries were reported.

Those killed in the RV were identified as Donald Molander, Kimberly Molander, Miranda Molander and Dane Molander, all of Middletown, Pennsylvania. The truck driver was identified as James Shade, of Martinsburg, West Virginia.

The stretch of road was shut down for nearly 10 hours as authorities investigated, and residual delays continued Thursday morning.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dakota News Now says goodbye to Alexandra Todd
Dakota News Now says goodbye to Alexandra Todd
Tucker Kraft making great first impression in Green Bay
SDSU’s Tucker Kraft making big impression with the Green Bay Packers
Officer-involved shooting graphic.
One injured in officer-involved shooting in Sturgis, DCI to review
Castlewood residents are being asked to check their surveillance footage after authorities say...
Authorities in two South Dakota counties investigating incidents of vandalism
With the chain tuxedo shop 'Tip Top Tux' closing its doors unexpectedly many people are...
‘Tip Top Tux’ closing, causing brides and grooms to panic

Latest News

FILE - A sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store in Cherry Creek Mall in Denver is...
US probing fatal Virginia crash involving Tesla suspected of running on automated driving system
X is auctioning off old Twitter products.
X to auction off old Twitter items
FILE - Special counsel Jack Smith speaks to the media about an indictment of former President...
Prosecutors seek Jan. 2 trial date for Donald Trump in his 2020 election conspiracy case
Lori Anne Salem, Assistant Vice Provost and Director of the Student Success Center, left, hosts...
Paper exams, chatbot bans: Colleges seek to ‘ChatGPT-proof’ assignments