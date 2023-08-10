Avera Medical Minute
August 9th Plays of the Week

Top Plays from Golf, Baseball and Football
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It’s Wednesday and time for our top plays in the last seven day, better known as the Plays of the Week.

We start with play #5. Short game is the most important part of golf when it comes to scoring. And shots like this helped Oliva Braun of The Hub City win the girls HS Division of the Sanford Futures Tour event.

Play #4 goes to Noah McDermott of EPJ who flashed the leather in the State B Legion championship game with this terrific grab.

At #3, But it was the great pitching of Dylan Kindt of Dell Rapids that made the difference in the 5-2 win. Dells finished the year 29-3 which included a 28-game winning streak.

Play #2 goes to Jake Olson of Watertown who nailed 2 straight birdie putts as he rallied on day two of the Sanford Futures Tour with a 68 to win the HS Boys division.

And even though they didn’t win the IFL championship game, the Storm, led by Lorenzo Brown gave Bay Area all they had capping an incredible run to even make the title game as the QB and his coach Kurtiss Riggs called it a career.

And those are your Plays of the Week.

