Authorities in two South Dakota counties investigating incidents of vandalism

Castlewood residents are being asked to check their surveillance footage after authorities say several structures, including the city library and a few businesses, were spray-painted over the weekend.(Hamlin County Sheriff's Office)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SOUTH DAKOTA (Dakota News Now) - On Wednesday, authorities in Hamlin and Davison Counties requested the public’s assistance after graffiti was discovered.

Castlewood residents are being asked to check their surveillance footage after authorities say several structures, including the city library and a few businesses, were spray-painted over the weekend.

The incidents happened on the 100 and 200 blocks of East Main Street and authorities ask you to contact them immediately with any information.

In Mitchell, authorities are looking into a string of spray-painted graffiti that happened Wednesday morning in the 100 block of South Sanborn Boulevard as well as on playground equipment, a picnic table, and sidewalks of gainer park.

Mitchell police are asking the public for any information on this incident.

