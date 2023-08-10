Avera Medical Minute
Avera Medical Minute: Eating healthy at the fair

By Dakota News Now staff
Updated: 7 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Fairs have a lot to indulge in such as games, concerts, and some scrumptious food. While the food is not always necessarily healthy, the main idea is to enjoy it in moderation according to Avera Dietician Kaylee Gebhart. “If you’re eating healthy and nutritious foods like fruits, vegetables, and whole grains 75-95% of the time, I think it’s okay to enjoy a few things in moderation,” Gebhart said. “My other advice is to share with family and friends so you’re not overindulging in some of those good treats.”

Your local summer fair would not be complete without the warm summer part too. Gebhart says hydration is going to go a long way for you while you are out walking throughout the fairgrounds. “If you can bring an empty water bottle or anything like that and fill up your water bottle up while you’re there,” she added. If there is a chance to find some grilled or broiled foods instead of deep-fat fried, those options would be ideal to eat.

