Avera Medical Minute: Making healthy decisions at the fair

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There are some iconic items associated with fairs such as fried foods and sugary treats. They are usually here for a limited time, so it is easy to overindulge in the cuisine. When trying to stay healthy, Avera dietician Kaylee Gebhart says moderation and observing portion sizes will be your winning tickets. “If you’re eating healthy nutritious foods like fruits, vegetables, and whole grains 75-90% of the time, I think it’s okay to enjoy a few things like funnel cakes,” she said. Grilled or broiled foods will also provide a healthier option for you if they are available. The summer heat is not going anywhere too and hydration is something to focus on before, during, and after your visit to the fair.

