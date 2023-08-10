Bob Nielson is excited about changes for USD Football

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was media day in Vermillion where the USD football team is preparing for the opener with Aiden Bouman at the helm as the team’s quarterback this fall.

Bob Nielson is back as head coach for the Coyotes who are excited about what’s ahead in 2023.

USD Head Football Coach Bob Neilson says, “We had a really good spring practice. Obviously we’ve got some new coaches who are part of the change of new input. We’ve got some new systems on the offensive side of the football. It felt like we walked away from spring football in a really good place to keep building .”

The Coyotes have a big test to start the season when they travel to Missouri for a Thursday night game on August 31st.

