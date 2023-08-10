Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Bob Nielson is excited about changes for USD Football

Coyotes will have different look on offense
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was media day in Vermillion where the USD football team is preparing for the opener with Aiden Bouman at the helm as the team’s quarterback this fall.

Bob Nielson is back as head coach for the Coyotes who are excited about what’s ahead in 2023.

USD Head Football Coach Bob Neilson says, “We had a really good spring practice. Obviously we’ve got some new coaches who are part of the change of new input. We’ve got some new systems on the offensive side of the football. It felt like we walked away from spring football in a really good place to keep building .”

The Coyotes have a big test to start the season when they travel to Missouri for a Thursday night game on August 31st.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dakota News Now says goodbye to Alexandra Todd
Dakota News Now says goodbye to Alexandra Todd
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Robbery prevented in Sioux Falls
A car ended up going through a South Sioux City fence and landing in a residential pool.
Car smashes through fence and plunges into South Sioux City pool
Victim pushed from balcony in Sioux Falls altercation
Tip Top Tux on Floyd Blvd in Sioux City
Tip Top Tux closing, leaving brides and grooms scrambling

Latest News

Webster's Logan Storley is excited to put on a show for his home fans Friday
Logan Storley is excited to fight again in front of his hometown fans in South Dakota
Garrett Raboin is enjoying the progress of new Augustana hockey rink
Garrett Raboin is digging the new Augustana Hockey rink’s progress
Sioux Falls celebrates winning 2023 State Little League Championship
Sioux Falls Little League team advances to Region Championship
Sweeney's 2 HR's lead Birds to 4th straight victory
Sweeney hits 2 HR’s as Birds win 4th straight, 6-5 over Kane County