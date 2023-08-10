Catfish Bay sending team to national championships

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls will be well represented in the Division I Show Ski National Championships in Warsaw, Indiana this weekend. The jump team and an individual freestyle jump skier placed first in regionals. They hope to build on recent program success.

When you call yourself the “Greatest Show on H2O”, you need to back it up. They have done that and then some since President Jim Bruns founded Catfish Bay Water Ski Park nearly thirty years ago.

“A lot of people might not realize, but out of little old Catfish Bay out here in the last thirty years we have had almost twenty-eight of our skiers go on to ski professionally around the world,” Jim Bruns explained. “That in itself speaks volumes as to the quality and the level of skiers that we are producing out here.”

Their jump team only has four members plus their boat driver. Three out of the four are under the age of eighteen: Fourteen-year-old Adam Hammer, seventeen-year-old Dawson Wallen, and seventeen-year-old James Bruns. The members find joy in proving people wrong. The group is younger than most, smaller than most teams who usually had around twelve members and more than one boat, and most competition does not expect much from a team from Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

“It feels good because I feel like South Dakota doesn’t get a lot of credit because it’s a small state,” said Dawson Wallen. “It makes you feel good because when you’re out there, they announce who your team is and how many people you have on the team and everyone else was saying ten, eleven, twelve, and we’re at four and only have one boat driver and everybody gives you the craziest look. Then when you go out there and get first place, everybody’s shocked.”

“Being the youngest jumper on the team, it was really fun and I got to watch the other jumpers,” said Adam Hammer. “They’re only three years older and they’re doing these amazing tricks that are world-class. I look up to them. When I’m seventeen, I want to be able to do those kinds of tricks as well. They’re kind of like my role models out here and they’ve been pushing me since day one.”

The four-person team is smaller than most in these types of competitions, but placing first in regionals is a testament to how world-class the team really is. The whole team placed first in multiple categories in last year’s Division II regional tournament, including the jump team.

“It was a little nerve-wracking at first because you know in the back of your head that you placed first last year, so you want to continue that and not have someone else take that away from you,” said Wallen. “Once you’re out there and jumping, it all just feels natural.”

Ahead of the competition, team members say that they’re feeling a mix of nervousness and excitement to represent Sioux Falls. During practices leading up to this weekend, they prepare by doing a few sets a night, but they don’t want to do too much and wear themselves out.

In many ways, Catfish Bay is a family affair. The Bruns family and many of their friends have been on the water almost their whole lives. Their shared love for water skiing has kept them close to one another and contributed to their success. Now, Bruns’ son, James, will compete nationally with the team and individually.

“I got my dad and he owns the place, so I’m kind of forced to ski out here,” James Bruns said sarcastically. “I do have fun out here. It’s a good time. There are good people out here and it’s just a good environment.”

“It’s a very proud dad moment,” said Jim. “He is a world-class skier and it’s not by force, but it’s by love. He’s grown up out here. He’s now seventeen years old and has been skiing since he was one year old. He’s really one of the top skiers in the region and not only with jumping, but barefooting and pyramids and all around. He’s a world-class skier. He’ll ski as much as he can. He’ll come out here and he wants to be on that dock and wants to get out on that water and practice a little bit more. It’s crazy cool.”

If you want to see the award-winning show, they have just four more shows left in the 2023 season with the final one happening on Labor Day at 2 pm.

