Community fundraiser supports sponsors for Ukrainian refugees

MAURICE, I.A. (Dakota News Now) - In July, Martha Hulshof had already helped 80 Ukrainian refugees get to Sioux County. Now, that number is around 100 and on Wednesday the community of Maurice, Iowa held a fundraiser to help those efforts.

Martha said they had expected close to 700 people at the fundraiser. There was a great turnout and all proceeds went to support efforts to help Ukrainian people make it to America and get settled into a new life.

Hundreds of people visited the small town of Maurice to show support for the Ukrainian refugees who now call Sioux County their second home. Communities around the county showed how they have accepted them with open arms.

“It’s amazing to see the support for these special families because once people get to know them and their stories and everything they’ve gone through to be here, we just realize how blessed we are to live here and it makes everyone want to reach out and help them and be a part of their lives,” said sponsor Lisa Smit.

Ukrainian-made food, art and other goods were available alongside a free-will offering. It was yet another way that the Ukrainian people in Sioux County can bond over shared experiences and build on the community they already have.

“It’s an amazing feeling, mostly because you feel that you’re not alone in such a situation and a lot of communities around here, Americans, they make you feel very welcomed, but also it’s important to have connections and friends among people that are in the same situation,” said Ukrainian refugee and Dordt College student Adel Kuchyk.

The proceeds will go to help more Ukrainian refugees to not only make their way to America, but to help them find housing, employment, and more. The refugees are grateful for what they have and remain committed to helping more of their families escape their war-torn homeland.

“I feel so blessed that I’m able to serve Ukrainians here, not just feel united,” said Kuchyk. “I am able to contribute by teaching them English or translate for them and just when they feel discouraged to have faith in them and just bless them.”

If you are interested in helping in any way, you can contact Martha at Hulshofs@hotmail.com or call 712-441-2733.

