Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Couple celebrates 43rd anniversary with $25K a year for life lottery prize

Shelly German won $25,000 a year for life in the multi-state Lucky for Life game, according to...
Shelly German won $25,000 a year for life in the multi-state Lucky for Life game, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.(Massachusetts Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A lucky couple celebrated their 43rd anniversary with a prize that will last them a lifetime.

Shelly German won $25,000 a year for life in the multi-state Lucky for Life game, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.

After thinking her ticket had matched four of the first five numbers, German told lottery officials she put it in an anniversary card for her husband.

When they rechecked the numbers together, the couple realized all five numbers matched.

German and her husband claimed the prize last week and chose the annuity option. She received the first of 20 annual payments of $25,000, before taxes.

German told lottery officials she won a new car in a raffle on their 38th anniversary, but she first hit the jackpot when she married her husband.

She plans to spend some of the winnings on home improvements.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dakota News Now says goodbye to Alexandra Todd
Dakota News Now says goodbye to Alexandra Todd
Tucker Kraft making great first impression in Green Bay
SDSU’s Tucker Kraft making big impression with the Green Bay Packers
Officer-involved shooting graphic.
One injured in officer-involved shooting in Sturgis, DCI to review
With the chain tuxedo shop 'Tip Top Tux' closing its doors unexpectedly many people are...
‘Tip Top Tux’ closing, causing brides and grooms to panic
If you rent in Sioux Falls you may have noticed gradual increases in the cost of rent over time.
‘Multiple factors at play’: Why Sioux Falls residents could be seeing an increase in rent

Latest News

President Joe Biden exits Air Force One after landing at Roland R. Wright Air National Guard...
White House to ask Congress for $13 billion more to fund Ukraine war, $12 billion for disaster fund, AP source says
Firefighters in Willoughby, Ohio, had to deal with an angry bird in a soccer net on Aug. 9.
Owl tangled in a soccer net rescued
Sioux Falls man charged in connection to shots fired
FILE - Valet Walt Nauta hands former President Donald Trump an umbrella before he speaks at...
Trump valet pleads not guilty in classified documents case; property manager’s arraignment postponed
In this undated photo provided by El Roi Haiti, Alix Dorsainvil, right, poses with her husband,...
Aid organization says US nurse and daughter freed after abduction in Haiti are healthy and unharmed