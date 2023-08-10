Fire breaks out at Ag processing plant near Sergeant Bluff, IA

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KTIV) - A fire broke out at about 7 p.m. Wednesday at AGP Ag Processing near Sergeant Bluff, Iowa.

The Salix Fire Department was the first to respond when the fire broke out inside a pipe. Salix Fire Chief Derek Stanfield said the fire began after employees began welding the pipe, which still had residual crude oil inside. That oil ignited, causing the fire.

Stanfield said there were no injuries reported, though the Sergeant Bluff Fire Department did respond with their ladder truck because the pipe was on the third floor of the building.

