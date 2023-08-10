Avera Medical Minute
Garrett Raboin is digging the new Augustana Hockey rink’s progress

MIDCO Arena is getting closer to completion
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -I had a chance to take a quick tour of the new Augustana hockey rink that will be ready to go for 10 home games starting later in January. The first 5 games will be played at the Premier Center.

Needless to say, ne head coach Garrett Raboin feels like a kid in a candy shop seeing the progress each day of his new home.

Augie hockey coach Garrett Raboin says, “I just feel so fortunate to be someone that can be involved and help Augustana hockey get its start. Again this was something that was in motion long before I arrived on campus but to pick up and join these guys and see this rink come to fruition has been something that has been pretty special.”

As a hockey guy it was pretty excited to see the bowl all set to go and envision what this place will look like once they start playing games with the rowdy student section, the pep band and a sold out crowd. Although there are still season tickets available. It’s looking really good.

