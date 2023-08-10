Inclusive hair accessory studio opens its doors to the public

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Effortless Bow is an all-inclusive handmade hair accessory studio. Mary Sparger works hard to create a beautiful handmade product through a fully adaptable and inclusive creating process.

Owner Mary Spargur explained, “The Effortless Bow is an inclusive studio where we have handmade hair accessories — handmade baby bows, or little girl bows, where we are inclusive in our employees. I hire individuals with and without disabilities to help create all of this.”

The Effortless Bow is hosting a Meet the Makers event this Saturday to share its process and introduce the community to its space.

”The Meet the Makers event is an event that we’re hosting to invite you into the studio to shop our products but also to see the work in progress. It’ll be here Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the studio, and I’m also partnering with a couple of other small businesses that will be out in the space near me, and you can shop their items as well,” explained Spargur.

A large part of this event is about showing the public how simple it can be to create an adapted workplace.

Spargur expressed, “I’m really passionate about inclusion and disability advocacy. And I feel that the things that I’m doing here are common knowledge that are very simple and are easy to do. And we could be including so many people in so many areas of their lives. They’re left out, and the way that I’m accommodating or modifying work, we’re just maybe completing the task in a different way. So if I’m showing that to the public, we’re building that idea that inclusion is actually very simple, and it really matters.”

Head to The Effortless Bow this Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. to learn more about The Effortless Bow and its mission.

The Effortless Bow is located at 3500 S Kiwanis Ave. in Sioux Falls.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.