Information sought in Brookings County death investigation

BROOKINGS COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in a death investigation that started in Brookings County this week.

Details are limited. Law enforcement officials have provided the following information so far:

“On 8/8/2023, the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office, Brookings Police Department and South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation began a death investigation in Brookings County. The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with any information about this case can contact the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office at 605-696-8300 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously by visiting www.brookingsareacrimestoppers.com or by calling 605-692-STOP (7867).”

This story is developing.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.