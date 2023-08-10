Avera Medical Minute
Logan Storley is excited to fight again in front of his hometown fans in South Dakota

Storley is the Featured Fight Friday night at Pentagon
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Webster native Logan Storley is the feature fight Friday night out at the Pentagon. The fight will be shown world-wide on Showtime.

Logan got his professional start in Sioux Falls and this is his 3rd bout under the Bellator umbrella.

He’s excited to be back home and give the local fight fans lots to cheer about.

Bellator MMA fighter Logan Storley says, “It’s a special opportunity. When I first started coming back home for fights it was maybe a little more pressure. But now if you look at fighting at the highest stage, how many guys get to fight in their home state or their home town, things like that. So it’s a good opportunity and I’m excited to go out there and put in a show for the fans on Friday.”

Turning professional has taken Logan all over the world to fight. But there’s no place that he’d rather be than back in his home state where he can prove to younger athletes just how much you can do regardless of where you are from!

