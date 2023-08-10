Man rides his couch to the 83rd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - When most people picture the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally they may think of name brands like Harley Davidson, Honda, or Indian.

But what about those people who didn’t ride in on the traditional brands?

One man camping out a Buffalo Chip’s Camp Zero rigged up a lawn mower frame and a floral couch for a comfy “La-Z-Bike” feel.

Camp Zero member, Jason Lightner said he got the idea to build this comfy-seated ride when he was scrolling on Facebook marketplace.

Lightner said his original idea was to convert a La-Z-Boy recliner into a bike, then he said he thought of a better idea.

“I found grandma’s beautiful floral pattern couch for free and dropped everything I was doing and went over and picked it up, and one thing led to another and here we are,” Lightner said.

Lightner said his bike won’t be winning any speed races. because the top speed is only about seven miles per hour.

Other unconventional bikes found around the camp include a jet ski, a mini monster truck, a wheel barrel sidecar, a bathtub trailer, and several mini bikes.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.