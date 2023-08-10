Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Man rides his couch to the 83rd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Jason Lightner's Couch bike
Jason Lightner's Couch bike(KOTA)
By Kristin Kite
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - When most people picture the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally they may think of name brands like Harley Davidson, Honda, or Indian.

But what about those people who didn’t ride in on the traditional brands?

One man camping out a Buffalo Chip’s Camp Zero rigged up a lawn mower frame and a floral couch for a comfy “La-Z-Bike” feel.

Camp Zero member, Jason Lightner said he got the idea to build this comfy-seated ride when he was scrolling on Facebook marketplace.

Lightner said his original idea was to convert a La-Z-Boy recliner into a bike, then he said he thought of a better idea.

“I found grandma’s beautiful floral pattern couch for free and dropped everything I was doing and went over and picked it up, and one thing led to another and here we are,” Lightner said.

Lightner said his bike won’t be winning any speed races. because the top speed is only about seven miles per hour.

Other unconventional bikes found around the camp include a jet ski, a mini monster truck, a wheel barrel sidecar, a bathtub trailer, and several mini bikes.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Robbery prevented in Sioux Falls
Dakota News Now says goodbye to Alexandra Todd
Dakota News Now says goodbye to Alexandra Todd
A car ended up going through a South Sioux City fence and landing in a residential pool.
Car smashes through fence and plunges into South Sioux City pool
Victim pushed from balcony in Sioux Falls altercation
Tip Top Tux on Floyd Blvd in Sioux City
Tip Top Tux closing, leaving brides and grooms scrambling

Latest News

Community fundraiser supports sponsors for Ukrainian refugees
In July, Martha Hulshof had already helped 80 Ukrainian refugees get to Sioux County. Now, that...
Community fundraiser supports sponsors for Ukrainian refugees
Mayor’s Fitness Court Challenge works out after summer heat delay
Authorities in two South Dakota counties investigating incidents of vandalism
Castlewood residents are being asked to check their surveillance footage after authorities say...
Authorities in two South Dakota counties investigating incidents of vandalism