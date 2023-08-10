Mayor’s Fitness Court Challenge works out after summer heat delay

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After being rescheduled last month due to the extreme heat, the Mayor’s Fitness Court Challenge took place at Rotary Park in eastern Sioux Falls on Wednesday.

The event was open to anyone ages 13 to 50-plus with a few opening remarks from Sioux Falls leaders followed by a warm-up led by GreatLIFE.

“I like it. Anything that gets people moving, healthy, I’m all for it. Healthy body, healthy mind. You live longer. You’re just better off,” said participant Dennis W. Miles.

The event also gave the community the opportunity to try out 28 fitness stations that were available at the fitness court.

