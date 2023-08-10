Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

SD Dems to hold emergency meeting

South Dakota Democratic Party logo
South Dakota Democratic Party logo(South Dakota Democratic Party)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Democratic Party will hold an emergency meeting next week to recall Chair Jennifer Slaight-Hansen.

The meeting where the petition for recall will be presented is set for 11 a.m. on Aug. 19 in Pierre.

The party called for Slaight-Hansen’s resignation late last month following allegations that she had violated their constitution, as well as contributed to a hostile work environment, leading to the resignation of Dan Ahlers as executive director.

Initially, Chair Jennifer Slaight-Hansen reported that she did not plan to resign, releasing the following statement:

“I don’t intend to resign. I’m having conversations with Democrats across the state to determine what the best next steps are for the party and for me, personally.”

Letter to Chair Jennifer Slaight-Hansen
Letter to Chair Jennifer Slaight-Hansen(South Dakota Democratic Party)

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dakota News Now says goodbye to Alexandra Todd
Dakota News Now says goodbye to Alexandra Todd
Tucker Kraft making great first impression in Green Bay
SDSU’s Tucker Kraft making big impression with the Green Bay Packers
Officer-involved shooting graphic.
One injured in officer-involved shooting in Sturgis, DCI to review
With the chain tuxedo shop 'Tip Top Tux' closing its doors unexpectedly many people are...
‘Tip Top Tux’ closing, causing brides and grooms to panic
If you rent in Sioux Falls you may have noticed gradual increases in the cost of rent over time.
‘Multiple factors at play’: Why Sioux Falls residents could be seeing an increase in rent

Latest News

Throughout the month of August, the Sioux Falls city departments are presenting their proposed...
Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation’s budget needs
August 9th Plays of the Week
August 9th Plays of the Week
Community fundraiser supports sponsors for Ukrainian refugees
In July, Martha Hulshof had already helped 80 Ukrainian refugees get to Sioux County. Now, that...
Community fundraiser supports sponsors for Ukrainian refugees