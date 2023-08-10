Severe Weather Possible Today

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- High temperatures today will be a little on the warmer side. We’ll see those highs range from the mid 80s in the northeast to the low 90s today out west. We could see some thunderstorms develop later on this evening into tonight. There is a Slight Risk of severe weather for the eastern part of the region today, especially along and east of the James River. The main threats with these storms will be for some large hail and some stronger wind gusts.

Friday is looking like another sunny and nice day. Temperatures will be back in the low to mid 80s for most of us. It should be a perfect day to join us for Fridays on the Plaza! This weekend is also looking pretty pleasant. Highs will be in the low 80s for most of us. We’ll see plenty of sunshine Saturday before bringing in a chance of rain Sunday. We could have a chance for severe weather on Sunday in the southeastern parts of the area.

We’re going to start off next week with highs in the low 80s, but we should quickly warm up. By Wednesday, most of us will be back in the upper 80s and low 90s before we drop back into the low 80s next Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.