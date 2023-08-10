Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sheriff: 2-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself

Kentucky authorities say a 2-year-old child is dead after he accidentally shot himself in the abdomen. (Source: WKYT)
By WKYT staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - Authorities in Kentucky say a child has died in an accidental shooting.

According to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, a 2-year-old boy shot himself in the abdomen Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the scene and performed first aid on the boy until medical crews arrived.

The 2-year-old was taken to an area hospital but was later pronounced deceased.

Laurel County Sheriff John Root said a preliminary investigation indicated the boy accidentally shot himself with a pistol causing a critical injury.

Authorities did not immediately identify the family involved or how the boy got ahold of the gun.

The sheriff’s office said the situation remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dakota News Now says goodbye to Alexandra Todd
Dakota News Now says goodbye to Alexandra Todd
Tucker Kraft making great first impression in Green Bay
SDSU’s Tucker Kraft making big impression with the Green Bay Packers
Officer-involved shooting graphic.
One injured in officer-involved shooting in Sturgis, DCI to review
Castlewood residents are being asked to check their surveillance footage after authorities say...
Authorities in two South Dakota counties investigating incidents of vandalism
Jason Lightner's Couch bike
Man rides his couch to the 83rd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Latest News

Catfish Bay sending team to national championships
It remains unclear whether the Iranian-Americans’ transfers reflect significant progress in a...
Iran transfers 5 Iranian-American prisoners to house arrest in step toward deal for ultimate release
Fried Oreos
Avera Medical Minute: Eating healthy at the fair
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and his wife Abby Cox greet President Joe Biden after he arrives at...
Biden praises political unity at anniversary of the PACT Act expanding veterans benefits
Avera Medical Minute: Making healthy decisions at the fair