Sioux County Sheriff looking for pickup allegedly involved in burglaries

Law enforcement are looking to identify this pickup that may have been involved in several...
Law enforcement are looking to identify this pickup that may have been involved in several burglaries.(Sioux County Sheriff's Office)
By Dean Welte
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALCESTER, Iowa (KTIV) - Authorities in Northwest Iowa are asking for the public’s help in finding a pickup that may have been involved in several burglaries.

According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, the pickup was used in burglaries at the FCS Coops in Ireton, Hudson, Beresford and Alcester. The sheriff’s office does not know the pickup’s plate number but says it is possible that it had dealer advertisement paper plates at the time of the robberies.

If you have any information regarding the pickup, contact authorities at (712) 737-3307.

