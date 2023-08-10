Sioux County Sheriff looking for pickup allegedly involved in burglaries

ALCESTER, Iowa (KTIV) - Authorities in Northwest Iowa are asking for the public’s help in finding a pickup that may have been involved in several burglaries.

According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, the pickup was used in burglaries at the FCS Coops in Ireton, Hudson, Beresford and Alcester. The sheriff’s office does not know the pickup’s plate number but says it is possible that it had dealer advertisement paper plates at the time of the robberies.

If you have any information regarding the pickup, contact authorities at (712) 737-3307.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.