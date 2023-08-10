Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Empire Fair entering final weekend

Sioux Empire Fair
Sioux Empire Fair(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Throughout the week, Dakota News Now has been at the Sioux Empire Fair taking a look at the events, food, and fun. Organizers are watching the weather and the Whiskey Myers show this evening is still on schedule.

With only three days of fun remaining, Dakota News Now spoke with President and CEO Scott Wick, 4-H member Brock Eppe, Arts Center coordinator Thanna Goff, and Chris Oglesby from Noah’s Way Exotic Petting Zoo.

