Sioux Falls Canaries host kids camp ahead of game

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Canaries welcomed kids into the Birdcage Thursday for a special camp.

It is a partnership with Great Life and the Boys & Girls Club.

Attendees took part in skills and drills and warmups with the Canaries and got tickets to Thursday’s game.

“When I was little, I would go to baseball camps growing up, and you would always look up to the older guys. I would even do high school camps, and I thought high schoolers were the coolest thing ever — they are 15, 16 — so it’s really cool to be on the other side of the curtain and help these kids out,” said Ty Culbreth.

The last regular season home game for the Canaries is Aug. 30.

