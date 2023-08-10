Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls Culver’s teaming up with law enforcement for Special Olympics fundraiser

WKYT
Next week, Sioux Falls Culver’s locations will be holding “ButterBurgers and Badges” with South Dakota Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Next week, Sioux Falls Culver’s locations will be holding “ButterBurgers and Badges” with South Dakota Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics.

The event will be held on August 16 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. where members of local law enforcement and Special Olympics athletes will be providing table service and drive-thru delivery.

Tips collected by law enforcement will directly go to Special Olympics, and Culver’s plans to donate $1 from every ButterBurger basket sold to Special Olympics South Dakota.

ButterBurgers and Badges will be happening at all four Sioux Falls Culver’s restaurants, located at 6301 South Louise Avenue, 2509 South Louise Avenue, 2800 South Minnesota Avenue, and 5601 East Arrowhead Parkway.

