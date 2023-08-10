Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls Little League team advances to Region Championship

South Dakota team is 1 win away from Little League World Series
Sioux Falls celebrates winning 2023 State Little League Championship
Sioux Falls celebrates winning 2023 State Little League Championship
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
INDIANAPLOIS, IN (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Little League team made it 3-0 at the Regional tournament in Indianapolis Wednesday with a 7-3 win over Fargo, North Dakota.

That means they advance to Friday’s title game at Noon on ESPN against the winner of tomorrow’s game between Fargo and Johnston, IA, a team they also beat 2-1 in the first game of the tournament.

Jake McCloskey’s 2-run double in the first helped build a 3-0 lead before the Fargo team rallied to tie in the 4th inning. But Landry Weir’s RBI single gave them the lead back as Carter Chapman pitched 5 solid inning with 8 strikeouts. They scored 3 more in the top of the 6th as Ryan Henry had the key RBI single and he came on to pitch the final at-bat for North Dakota and struck out all 3 batters with a wicked curve ball.

This was game eight playing together for these players who now will advance to Williamsport, PA with a win Friday.

