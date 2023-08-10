Sioux Falls man charged in connection to shots fired

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police gave an update Thursday on shots fired Monday night in eastern Sioux Falls.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. near 12th Street and Holt Ave.

At the time, officers found 4 shell casings in the area. There were no reports of damage. According to witnesses, someone had just fired a gun into the air.

Detectives with the violent crime unit investigated and found the driver of the vehicle and the vehicle involved with the shots fired.

The driver was found Wednesday night around 6 p.m. The driver was not the person who fired the gun, according to police.

The driver — 20-year-old Decimas Laurelez from Sioux Falls — was arrested for Aiding and Abetting, Discharge of a Firearm from a Motor Vehicle and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor. He was also on parole.

Police are not able to share details about the juvenile who was involved.

