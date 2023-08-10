Sioux Falls officer shooting ruled justified

Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Division of Criminal Investigation review indicates a Sioux Falls police officer was justified in shooting a man who pointed a gun at the officer during an incident last month.
The incident happen on July 13-14 in Sioux Falls. The suspect sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
“This was a tense incident where the suspect, who was on parole, stole a firearm from a homeowner and pointed the loaded handgun at the officer who was responding to a call for assistance,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Evidence collected at the scene, witness statements, and a review of the video from the body-worn and dashboard cameras indicate that the officer was justified in using lethal force.”